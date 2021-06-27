YS Jagan to visit Gollapudi on June 29 to participate in Disha App campaign

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Gollapudi on the 29th of this month. The CM will participate in the 'Disha App' campaign in Gollapudi. The government has launched a campaign to make the Disha app available to every woman. CM Jagan will go to Gollapudi to create awareness among the people.

The state government has launched an information technology marvel 'Disha' mobile app to protect young women and girls in times of danger. The app was developed by the Police Department under the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was unveiled by CM YS Jagan on February 8 last year. If the app is on their mobile phone, young women will always have a brother with them. All they have to do is send a message that they are in danger.



In a matter of moments, the police will reach the spot and rescue them. That is why the 'Disha app has gained national recognition as a marvelous invention and won four national awards in a single year.

