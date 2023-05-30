YS Jagan to visits Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Missionaries of Nirmal Hriday Bhavan near Raghavayya Park in the city Vijayawada and talked to orphan children today.





On the other hand, with the completion of four years of YS Jagan's rule as Chief Minister, the party ranks are organising large-scale celebrations across the state. The party's state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will start the service programs at the YSRCP central office by cutting the cake.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed four years in the office and going strong with the implementation of welfare schemes as promised in the last four years. YS Jagan has also started innovative programs to such as Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat, Jaganannaku Chebudam to go into public as the elections are to be held in eleven months.



