  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to visits Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan in Vijayawada

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will come to Vijayawada today to visit Missionaries of Charity Nirmal Hriday Bhavan near Raghavaya Park in the city.

Andhra Pradesh state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Missionaries of Nirmal Hriday Bhavan near Raghavayya Park in the city Vijayawada and talked to orphan children today.


On the other hand, with the completion of four years of YS Jagan's rule as Chief Minister, the party ranks are organising large-scale celebrations across the state. The party's state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will start the service programs at the YSRCP central office by cutting the cake.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed four years in the office and going strong with the implementation of welfare schemes as promised in the last four years. YS Jagan has also started innovative programs to such as Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat, Jaganannaku Chebudam to go into public as the elections are to be held in eleven months.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X