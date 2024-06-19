  • Menu
YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula in YSR District

YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula in YSR District
YSR Congress Party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to visit Pulivendula in YSR district tomorrow. He will depart from...

YSR Congress Party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to visit Pulivendula in YSR district tomorrow. He will depart from Vijayawada airport at 3 PM and arrive at Kadapa Airport at 4 PM. From there, he will travel to Pulivendula by road. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to return on the 21st and will reach Vijayawada at 1 PM.

This visit to Pulivendula holds significance as it is a key constituency for the YSR Congress Party. Jaganmohan Reddy's visit is expected to address pressing issues and to connect with the people of the region. Stay tuned for more updates on his visit to Pulivendula.

