Live
- Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin
- ‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man
- Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema
- Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister
- ‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track
- Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai
- Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials
- NIA seizes Rs 1 cr used for funding ‘Maoist’ edn
Just In
YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula in YSR District
Highlights
YSR Congress Party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to visit Pulivendula in YSR district tomorrow. He will depart from...
YSR Congress Party chief and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to visit Pulivendula in YSR district tomorrow. He will depart from Vijayawada airport at 3 PM and arrive at Kadapa Airport at 4 PM. From there, he will travel to Pulivendula by road. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to return on the 21st and will reach Vijayawada at 1 PM.
This visit to Pulivendula holds significance as it is a key constituency for the YSR Congress Party. Jaganmohan Reddy's visit is expected to address pressing issues and to connect with the people of the region. Stay tuned for more updates on his visit to Pulivendula.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS