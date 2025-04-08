  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to Visit Rapthadu today, security enhanced

YS Jagan to Visit Rapthadu today, security enhanced
x
Highlights

Former Chief Minister and leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will visit the family of Lingamayya

Former Chief Minister and leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will visit the family of Lingamayya, a YSRCP activist recently murdered in Papireddy Palli, within the Ramagiri mandal of Raptadu constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district.

Arriving by special helicopter from Bangalore, Jagan is expected to land in CK Palli, Sathya Sai district, at 10.40 am before proceeding to Papireddy Palli. Following his visit, he will depart for Bangalore by helicopter at approximately 12.30 pm.

In light of Jagan's arrival, the atmosphere in Ramagiri is reportedly tense. Authorities have implemented extensive security measures to manage the situation. Superintendents of Police from three districts are on duty, with the police announcing that entry to the village will be restricted to distinguished guests only.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick