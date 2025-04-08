Live
- Seema Kapoor launches autobiography ‘Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak’
- China may devalue Yuan: Economist
- Study finds 1 in 3,000 people at risk of punctured lung from faulty gene
- India's AC Usage Surges As Heatwaves Drive 10.4% Electricity Demand Spike
- Telangana govt to team up with Singapore
- IT sector not overly concerned with US tariffs: IT Secy
- DKS calls for urgent action to protect Bengaluru’s lakes and public land
- Aspirants want to know if a new CM name also is likely
- Amazon.in’s Mega Electronics Days: Get top gadgets from 8th April till 13th April 2025
- More women drivers needed for safer travel of women: MLA
YS Jagan to Visit Rapthadu today, security enhanced
Former Chief Minister and leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will visit the family of Lingamayya
Former Chief Minister and leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will visit the family of Lingamayya, a YSRCP activist recently murdered in Papireddy Palli, within the Ramagiri mandal of Raptadu constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district.
Arriving by special helicopter from Bangalore, Jagan is expected to land in CK Palli, Sathya Sai district, at 10.40 am before proceeding to Papireddy Palli. Following his visit, he will depart for Bangalore by helicopter at approximately 12.30 pm.
In light of Jagan's arrival, the atmosphere in Ramagiri is reportedly tense. Authorities have implemented extensive security measures to manage the situation. Superintendents of Police from three districts are on duty, with the police announcing that entry to the village will be restricted to distinguished guests only.