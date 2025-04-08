YS Jagan to Visit Rapthadu today, security enhanced

Former Chief Minister and leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will visit the family of Lingamayya, a YSRCP activist recently murdered in Papireddy Palli, within the Ramagiri mandal of Raptadu constituency, Sri Sathya Sai district.

Arriving by special helicopter from Bangalore, Jagan is expected to land in CK Palli, Sathya Sai district, at 10.40 am before proceeding to Papireddy Palli. Following his visit, he will depart for Bangalore by helicopter at approximately 12.30 pm.

In light of Jagan's arrival, the atmosphere in Ramagiri is reportedly tense. Authorities have implemented extensive security measures to manage the situation. Superintendents of Police from three districts are on duty, with the police announcing that entry to the village will be restricted to distinguished guests only.