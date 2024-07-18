Live
- No takers for 18 lakh jobs in BFSI space
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to add a new status update interface for Android users
- Sanofi healthcare set to invest Rs 3,600 cr in Hyd GCC by 2030
- YS Jagan to Visit Tadepalli Today
- Lakhs of devotees witness ‘Suna Besha’
- One dies in reactor blast at Atchutapuram SEZ
- Flexible work arrangements- Meeting the needs of modern employees
- Thousands attend Rottela Panduga on first day
- Cheruvula Parirakshana Vedika to fight for protection of water bodies
- Farmers sow paddy directly due to water shortage
Just In
YS Jagan to Visit Tadepalli Today
Highlights
YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to arrive in Tadepalli today following the murder in Vinukonda incident. After cutting short his trip to...
YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to arrive in Tadepalli today following the murder in Vinukonda incident. After cutting short his trip to Bangalore, YS Jagan will reach Tadepalli at 3 pm.
The YSRCP president took to Twitter and condemned the attacks in the state. He expressed concerns over the lack of law and order, highlighting the need to protect the lives of the people. He said that the brutal murder of a youth in Vinukonda is example of lack of law and order on the state.
He urged for immediate action to prevent further atrocities in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS