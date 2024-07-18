YS Jagan to Visit Tadepalli Today

YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to arrive in Tadepalli today following the murder in Vinukonda incident. After cutting short his trip to Bangalore, YS Jagan will reach Tadepalli at 3 pm.

The YSRCP president took to Twitter and condemned the attacks in the state. He expressed concerns over the lack of law and order, highlighting the need to protect the lives of the people. He said that the brutal murder of a youth in Vinukonda is example of lack of law and order on the state.





రాష్ట్రంలో రాక్షస పాలన కొనసాగుతోంది. లా అండ్‌ ఆర్డర్‌ అన్నది ఎక్కడా కనిపించడంలేదు. ప్రజల మాన, ప్రాణాలకు రక్షణ లేకుండా పోయింది. వైయస్సార్‌సీపీని అణగదొక్కాలన్న కోణంలో ఈ దారుణాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారు. కొత్త ప్రభుత్వం వచ్చి నెలన్నర రోజుల్లోనే ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ అంటే హత్యలు, అత్యాచారాలు,… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 18, 2024





He urged for immediate action to prevent further atrocities in the state.