YS Jagan to Visit Tadepalli Today

YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is set to arrive in Tadepalli today following the murder in Vinukonda incident. After cutting short his trip to Bangalore, YS Jagan will reach Tadepalli at 3 pm.

The YSRCP president took to Twitter and condemned the attacks in the state. He expressed concerns over the lack of law and order, highlighting the need to protect the lives of the people. He said that the brutal murder of a youth in Vinukonda is example of lack of law and order on the state.



He urged for immediate action to prevent further atrocities in the state.

