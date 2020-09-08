YS Jagan tweets on International Literacy Day, says education empowers lives

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that education plays an important role in overcoming poverty and inequality. He said that education has the power to take lives to higher peaks and empower them. He said that in order to provide education of all importance to everyone, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena and other schemes have been introduced. He said that many reforms have been undertaken in the education system to move the state towards achieving 100 per cent literacy. On the occasion of International Literacy Day, CM Jagan tweeted to this extent.

YS Jagan wrote, "Education can empower, transform & uplift lives; it is an important tool to combat poverty & inequality. Through schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevana... we're redefining the education system in AP, paving the way for 100% literacy,"

Education can empower, transform & uplift lives; it is an important tool to combat poverty & inequality. Through schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevana... we're redefining the education system in AP, paving the way for 100% literacy.

#InternationalLiteracyDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 8, 2020



It is known that YS Jagan's government, has introduced many schemes for students in schools and junior colleges. Changes are being made to the lunch scheme under the name 'Jagananna Gorumudda' to ensure nutritious food for the students. On the other hand, Books, notes, uniforms, shoes, bags etc. are being distributed with 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka'. While Nadu-Nedu marks the beginning of the radical change in public schools.



In the same way, while prioritizing the mother tongue, the decision was taken to introduce English medium in public schools to prepare poor students to excel internationally and to compete with the world. Also under the Jagananna Vasati Deevena Scheme, the government will provide Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per student per year from this financial year onwards, depending on the course.