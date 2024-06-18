YS Jagan tweets on usage of EVMs in elections, TDP counters

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a bold statement on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections. In a recent tweet, Jagan advocated for the use of ballot paper instead of EVMs, stating that paper ballots are used in all developed democratic countries.





Just as justice should not only be served, but should also appear to have been served, so should democracy not only prevail but must appear to be prevalent undoubtedly.



In electoral practices across the world in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs.… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 18, 2024





Jagan pointed out that EVMs are not used in elections held in developed countries and suggested that India should also follow suit in order to maintain the true spirit of democracy. He emphasized that postal ballots should be used as an alternative to EVMs.

The debate on the reliability and security of EVMs has been ongoing, and Jagan's tweet has sparked further discussion on the matter. It remains to be seen how this suggestion will be taken up by the authorities in charge of conducting elections in India.

In counter, former minister and TDP leader, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, has criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent plea to conduct elections through ballot. Reddy accused Jagan of still being in shock and making excuses for a potential loss in the upcoming elections.

Reddy pointed out that Jagan himself had praised the use of EVMs when he won the 2019 elections and questioned why he was now blaming them for potential defeat. Reddy also advised Jagan to refrain from praising himself and instead focus on addressing the concerns of the people.