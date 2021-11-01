YS Jagan unveils national flag at Tadepalli on the occasion of AP State Formation Day

  • Menu
YS Jagan unveils national flag at Tadepalli
Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day Ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy unveiled the national flag on the occasion and then paid homage to the idol and received a police salute.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Deputy CM Narayanaswamy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath, Adimulapu Suresh, Sankaranarayana, Vellampalli Srinivas, Taneti Vanitha, Gummanuri Jayaram, Avanti Srinivas, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLA Academy Chairman Lakshmi Parvati, Women's Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma, Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu and MP Nandigam Suresh were present at the event.

Earlier, the State Formation Day celebrations were held at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Leyla Appireddy and MLC Meruga Nagarjuna paid tributes to Potti Sriram. On the occasion, State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that the state of Andhra Pradesh was formed as a result of the sacrifice of Sri Potti Sriramulu. He said CM Jagan ordered to celebrate State Formation Day to continue the spirit of the great leader.

Earlier, PM Modi, YS Jagan and Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhushan Harichandan extended wishes to the state on the state formation day.

