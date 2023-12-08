Live
- Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu wishes KCR a speedy recovery
- Scholarships for Students
- Amid NKorea threats, SKorea defence chief orders military readiness
- mRNA-based stem cell therapy offers hope for chronic & acute liver disease
- Toshiba Transmission & Distribution bags Star Performer Award from EEPC India
- KCR will undergo hip replacement surgery today: KTR
- 3-year-old succumbs to blows from his father
- Most Indian workers believe offices not ready for new way of working: Study
- Double Bill Delights: Sravya Subramanyam and Sahitya Ramkumar Shine in Mesmerising Performances
- Professor Kodandaram likely to be appointed as Chief Advisor to Telangana govt
Just In
YS Jagan visits Cyclone affected areas in Tirupati, assures of all support to farmers
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting cyclone affected areas in Tirupati. CM Jagan inspected the damaged areas of Swarnamukhi river...
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting cyclone affected areas in Tirupati. CM Jagan inspected the damaged areas of Swarnamukhi river embankment in Vakadu Mandal and has promised to help every farmer who has lost in this process.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that there has been heavy rain in these four to five days and opined that hardship they have suffered are indescribable. He said 92 relief centers have been set up for assistance and claimed that government has provided 25 kg rice and essentials to 60,000 victims besides Rs. 2,500 to each victim.
Stating that a volunteer will come to every house and give Rs. 2,500, YS Jagan said that one has to worry about crop loss and promised that a high level bridge will be constructed over Swarnamukhi. "We will provide seeds with 80 percent subsidy to the affected farmers and undertake programs to restore the roads," Jagan said adding that he will support the victims of the storm in every way.