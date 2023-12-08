YS Jagan visits Cyclone affected areas in Tirupati, assures of all support to farmers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting cyclone affected areas in Tirupati. CM Jagan inspected the damaged areas of Swarnamukhi river embankment in Vakadu Mandal and has promised to help every farmer who has lost in this process.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that there has been heavy rain in these four to five days and opined that hardship they have suffered are indescribable. He said 92 relief centers have been set up for assistance and claimed that government has provided 25 kg rice and essentials to 60,000 victims besides Rs. 2,500 to each victim.

Stating that a volunteer will come to every house and give Rs. 2,500, YS Jagan said that one has to worry about crop loss and promised that a high level bridge will be constructed over Swarnamukhi. "We will provide seeds with 80 percent subsidy to the affected farmers and undertake programs to restore the roads," Jagan said adding that he will support the victims of the storm in every way.