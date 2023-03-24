YS Jagan wishes Muslims on the occasion of begining of holy month of Ramadan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadaan. He said that in this month, the Holy Quran was revealed by the Holy Prophet Muhammad and Muslims would observe strict fasting for a month and seek blessings of Allah.



He said that the month of Ramadan gives a great message that life is a combination of discipline, charity and religious thoughts. "During this month, Muslims spend a portion of their earnings in charity to the poor, observing a strict fasting initiation (Roja) and spending time in contemplation of God," said YS Jagan.

YS Jagan said that the Ramadhan is a festival that teaches the welfare of humanity by erasing evil feelings, injustice and hatred in man and extended greetings to all Muslims on the occasion of the beginning of this month, said the CM. In this regard, the CMO issued a statement on Thursday.