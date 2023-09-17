YS Jagan wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 72rd Birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, various political leaders from across the country took to Twitter to extend their wishes. Among them, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his best wishes to the Prime Minister through his official Twitter account. He wrote, "My best wishes to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday."



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a unique celebration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday across the country. They have initiated a program called 'Seva Pakhwada' or 'Service Fortnight', which commenced today and will continue until October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Additionally, BJP leaders will launch the 'Express Your Seva Bhav' campaign through the NaMo app on the Prime Minister's birthday. The campaign aims to inspire citizens to contribute towards the betterment of the nation.



Millions of Indians have already begun sending their birthday wishes to PM Modi, primarily through the NaMo app. This year, people also have the option to send their greetings through video messages.