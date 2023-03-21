YS Jagan wishes Telugu people on the ocassion of Ugadi

On the ocassion of Ugadi festival to be celebrated on Wednesday i.e on March 23, the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wished the people of the state.



Stating that Ugadi, which is known as Telugu New year would bring all the success to everyone, YS Jagan wished that the festival that starts with a Ugadi recipe known as 'Ugadi Pachadi' in Telugu would help in setting up new goals, ideas for the overall development of the state for a brighter future.

He wished the people of the state a very happy ugadi and wished there should be abundant rains in the state to make farmers happy with good yirldsy.