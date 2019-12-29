Trending :
YS Jagan wishes to Koneru Humpy on winning World Rapid Chess Championship

YS Jagan wishes to Koneru Humpy on winning World Rapid Chess Championship
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated women Grand Master Koneru Humpy on winning the Women World Rapid Chess Championship defeat...

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated women Grand Master Koneru Humpy on winning the Women World Rapid Chess Championship defeating Lei Tingjie (China) in the playoff match, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that it is a proud moment for the people of AP and India with Grand Master making her best move in the Rapid Chess format. He wished her success in all future tournaments, on this occasion.

