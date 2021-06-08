YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks funds for infrastructure development under PMAY

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the PMAY scheme for the poor will contribute to sustainable development. CM YS Jagan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the housing for all scheme. In his letter, CM Jagan said that Prime Minister Modi's determination to complete the 'Home for the Poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' scheme by 2022 was great. He asserted that Andhra Pradesh government has distributed 68,381 acres of land to the poor and decided to construct 28.35 lakh Pucca houses in the Greenfield colonies.



The chief minister said that the government is spending Rs 50,944 crore for the construction of these houses and opined that the infrastructure should be provided to all the poor as part of the PMAY, which will require Rs 34,104 crore. "We have already spent Rs 23,535 crore on housing scheme and spending such an amount would be a burden to the state," CM stated in the letter.



CM YS Jagan appealed to the centre to be supportive in the creation of infrastructure. Similarly, CM YS Jagan urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take these factors into consideration and direct the Union Urban and Rural Development Departments to provide ample funding to the Andhra Pradesh under the PMAY.

