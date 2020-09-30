YS Jagan's govt. to announce nominated posts to BC Corporations today

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is all set to announce a large number of corporation posts in the Andhra Pradesh today. The YSRCP party has completed its exercise in this regard and it seems that the party leadership would give priority to leaders who are loyal to the party. However, the posts will be filled taking the social equations into account. The AP government, which has set up BC corporations for 56 castes will announce the chairpersons to to those corporations. An unprecedented number of castes will be represented and the respective corporations will extend its support to the economic and social progress of those castes.

The government has set up corporations for a total of 56 castes based on the population with one each for 30,000 people. It is reported that the Jagan government has almost come to a decision to give more chairman posts to women with 29 members against the men with 27 posts. It is revealed that the Government has taken care to ensure that all the districts are represented in the posts of Chairman. Meanwhile women to get 50 per cent quota in directors posts as well.

The posts of directors will also be allotted to as many districts as possible. Out of the total corporation posts, Anantapur district will get 4 posts, Chittoor 4, East Godavari 4, Guntur 4, Kadapa 4, Krishna 5, Kurnool 4, Nellore 4, Prakasam 4, Srikakulam 6, Visakhapatnam 5, Vijayanagaram 4, West Godavari district 4 posts.

It is learnt that senior party leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Venumbaka Vijayasaireddy, Mopidevi Venkataramana, YV Subbareddy and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have been given the responsibility of finalizing the corporation posts, giving political prominence to the BCs as per Jagan's election promise. All of them have been the observers for the respective districts. They examined the requests several times and exercised for about 20 days to finalize the names.