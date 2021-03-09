YS Jagan's letter to PM Modi on Vizag steel plant is an act of eye wash, says APCC president Sailajanath

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr. Sake Sailajanath has said the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is an eyewash. He termed the writing of letter as another drama enacted by CM in the State on the protection of VSP.



Sailajanath said if the CM is really serious about saving VSP from disinvestment he should put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give warning that the State government would stop supplying water and power supply if the plant is privatized.

He said the Congress party has asked the CM for the all-party meeting on the VSP but the CM turned down the appeal. The APCC chief said the State government is not taking initiative to protect the plant and will give statements till the completion of local body elections and leave the plant to the Central government after the local body elections in the state.