YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra starts at Godicherla

In a grand display of support and loyalty, YSRCP workers gave a historic welcome to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as he made his way through the villages of Godicherla. The villagers lined up in front of the bus to greet him as he passed by.

The CM's bus yatra continued as he made his way to Atchuthapuram, with stops in Nakkapally, Pulaparthi, and Yalamanchili bypass. A lunch break was scheduled for the afternoon to recharge before the next leg of the journey.

At 3:30 pm, CM Jagan is expected to arrive in Chintapalem via Narasingapally where he will participate in a public meeting and address the gathered crowd. The enthusiasm and excitement of the villagers and party workers are evident as they welcome their leader with open arms.