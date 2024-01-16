  • Menu
YS Sharmila appointed as APCC president, Gidugu Rydraraju as CWC special invitee

YS Sharmila appointed as APCC president, Gidugu Rydraraju as CWC special invitee
YS Sharmila has been appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

YS Sharmila has been appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). To this extent, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued an official statement on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, AICC has appointed Gidugu Rudraraj, who recently resigned from the post of APCC chief, as a special invitee of CWC.

It is known that Sharmila recently went to Delhi and merged the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress. After that the developments changed drastically.

APCC Chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned on Monday to allow Sharmila to take charge of the AP Congress. The day after this happened, Congress appointed Sharmila as APCC chief.


