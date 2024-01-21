YS Sharmila assumes charge as APCC chief, says YSRCP, TDP failed AP

YS Sharmila who has been appointed as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Commitee (APCC) assumed the charge on Sunday at a private function hall at Kanuru near Vijayawada. Several hundred Congress party leaders and functionaries from across the state attended the swearing in ceremony organised in a grand fashion. Addressing the the party cadre she came down heavily on ruling Ysrcp and the aTDP alleging both parties have ties with the BJP. She said loans of Andhra Pradesh increased to 10 lakh crores and the YSRCP government failed to complete capital Amaravati works.



Further speaking, YS Sharmila highlighted that her father, YSR, had previously held the position of PCC president twice and expressed gratitude to the Congress party for trusting and assigning her with the responsibility. Sharmila criticized the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for their governance over the past ten years. She pointed out that the debt burden on Andhra Pradesh has risen to over Rs. 10 lakh crores, with Chandrababu Naidu's tenure accumulating Rs. 2 lakh crores and Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure accumulating over Rs. 3 lakh crores.

Sharmila questioned the lack of development in the state, the absence of a functional capital, and the failure to establish major industries and construct roads. She also raised concerns about delayed salaries for employees, increased attacks on Dalits, and the prevalence of sand and mining mafias. Sharmila expressed disappointment that special status for Andhra Pradesh had not been achieved in the past ten years, despite promises made by the ruling parties. She criticized both the YSRCP and TDP for not effectively fighting for special status and highlighted that Jagan himself had initiated movements for it while serving as the opposition leader.

Sharmila called for a united effort to demand special status and expressed frustration that Jagan had not continued the fight for it after becoming Chief Minister. She accused both the YSRCP and TDP of prioritising their own interests over the welfare of the state.

Congress leaders CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, CWC special invitee and outgoing APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju, former central ministers , former MPs, former MLAs and others attended the oath taking ceremony on Sunday.