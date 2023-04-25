YS Viveka murder case: YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition adjourned to 2.30 PM

The hearing of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail plea in the former minister Vivekananda Reddy's murder case (YS Viveka Case) has been postponed. The Telangana High Court adjourned to today at 2:30 PM. Avinash's lawyer told the court that the copy of the Supreme Court order has not yet been received. The High Court clarified that the final judgment will be revealed only after seeing the copy of the order.



Meanwhile, lengthy arguments were held in the Supreme Court yesterday on the petition filed by Sunitha Reddy objecting to MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition. It is known that the Supreme Court dismissed the interim bail granted to Avinash by the High Court as unacceptable. Also, the Supreme Court has allowed the High Court to decide on anticipatory bail.



Arguments on Avinash's anticipatory bail petition are to be heard in the High Court today. But Avinash's lawyer brought to the notice of the court that the copy of the Supreme Court order was not received. Avinash's lawyer said that arguments will be heard after receiving the copy of the order. With this, the High Court adjourned the case to 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, in the last investigation, the Telangana High Court ordered the CBI officials not to arrest Avinash Reddy till the 25th of this month and to interrogate Avinash as they said. Telangana High Court also granted interim bail to Avinash. It is known that Sunitha Reddy approached the Supreme Court and the interim bail was rejected by the Supreme Court.

As the Supreme Court decided to decide on the bail in the High Court, there was suspense as to what was going to happen in the afternoon.