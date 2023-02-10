YS Viveka murder: CBI produces accused in CBI court, hearing adjourned to March 10

The accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder were brought from Kadapa to Hyderabad as part of the investigation. The accused Sunil Yadav, Devi Reddy Shankar Reddy, Erra Gangireddy and Dastagiri have already been brought to the CBI court while another accused Umashankar Reddy's vehicle was stopped in traffic



Initially, the rest of the accused were not produced in the courtuntil Umashankar Reddy arrived. The CBI court, which adjourned the hearing for a while started investigation after Uma Shankar Reddy's arrival. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court adjourned the next hearing to the 10th of next month.

The CBI court recently accepted the main and supplementary chargesheets in this case. CBI Court assigned SC/01/2023 for Viveka murder case

Number assigned and issued summons to the accused facing charges in this case and ordered them to come for hearing on February 10 (today). In this background, the CBI officials brought the accused from Kadapa to Hyderabad.

It is known that the Supreme Court transferred the trial of Viveka's murder case from AP to Telangana a few days ago. Following the transfer of the case, the CBI officials have already brought all the files, charge sheets, witness statements and documents related to the murder case in the Kadapa District Sessions Court in 3 boxes to the Hyderabad CBI Court.