YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet
Highlights
Telangana High Court has sent back the Charge Sheet filed by CBI in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case citing technical errors in it and asked the investigation agency to file again without any errors. The CBI in turn also submitted the corrected charge-sheet to the High Court.
