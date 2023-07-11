  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

Telangana High Court has sent back the Charge Sheet filed by CBI in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case citing technical errors in it and asked the investigation agency to file again without any errors.

Telangana High Court has sent back the Charge Sheet filed by CBI in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case citing technical errors in it and asked the investigation agency to file again without any errors. The CBI in turn also submitted the corrected charge-sheet to the High Court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X