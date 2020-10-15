YS Viveka's murder: CBI files FIR under IPC 302, Delhi special crime branch to probe the case

In the latest development over the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case, the CBI has registered a separate FIR in the case and handed over the responsibility of investigation to the 3rd Branch of the Delhi Special Crime Branch. DSP Deepak Gaur has been appointed as the investigating officer in the Vivekananda's murder case. CBI re-registers IPC 302 (murder) charge. A new team will be set up soon to probe Viveka's murder. Initially, Viveka's death was registered under Section 174 of the CRPC by the police as a suspicious death. The CBI has made changes and investigation of the case has not progressed for a few days due to the effect of the corona. This special team will start the investigation soon.

The CBI is going aggressive in connection with the Viveka murder case. The suspects were interrogated at the Kadapa Central Jail Guest House. The CBI have questioned Munna, the owner of a sandal shop in Pulivendula. The CBI suspects that there is a large amount of cash and gold in the locker of Munna Bank. They are trying to find out how he got so much money. Munna's wife was also questioned. Those who had previously worked as drivers near Viveka were also summoned for questioning.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered on March 15, just before the 2019 elections. There was a big political scandal over this murder. There was a war of words between TDP-YSRCP. YS Jagan, the then Leader of the opposition, demanded an inquiry with the CBI. While the then TDP government set up the SIT but the culprits were not found. The newly formed SIT was formed after Jagan was sworn in as Chief Minister. SIT also summoned TDP MLC BTech Ravi and former minister Adinarayana Reddy along with several suspects for questioning.

His wife Saubhagyamma, daughter Sunita and TDP MLC BTech Ravi and former minister Adinarayana Reddy have approached the high court to hand over the Viveka murder case to the CBI. On the other hand, Jagan also withdrew his earlier plea to hand over the case to the CBI. Following the arguments on the petition, the government said that the case was being investigated by the SIT and no need to be handed over to the CBI. After hearing the arguments of the two, the court decided to hand over the case to the CBI.