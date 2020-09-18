YSR Aasara to benefit 691 women groups in Anantapur

Anantapur: District collector Gandham Chandrudu has stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working with the objective of women's development. If women are happy, the entire family will be happy, he pointed out.



Participating in the YSR Aasara week celebrations at ZP high school grounds in Raptadu here on Thursday, Chandrudu garlanded the portrait of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy along with women group members. About 2,453 women representing 691 women groups were benefitted to the tune of Rs 7.11 crore. 1,083 women groups in Anantapur rural mandal will benefit by Rs 9.56 crore, Athmakur Rs 4.49 crore and Verasi mandal Rs 21.14 crore. Schemes including YSR zero interest loans, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, YSR Pension, YSR Bhima, YSR Chedodu, Amma Vodi and YSR Goru Muddha were aimed at women empowerment.

MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, who presided over the celebrations, described the rule of the chief minister as a golden rule, triggering economic and social revolution. The women empowerment schemes are costing the exchequer Rs 56,911 crore, he said and added about 30 lakh houses construction was in the pipeline for the homeless throughout the state.

The MLA said that to prevent coronavirus spread, he had personally distributed 3.50 lakh face masks and 1 lakh sanitisers in the constituency. DRDA project director Narasimha Reddy also spoke hailing the host of schemes launched as a mission to empower women. Women group members thanked the chief minister for his love and commitment to women welfare.