YSR Asara celebrations held in Badvel

The 4th phase celebrations of YSR Asara in Badvel Municipality, Badwel Mandal was held with notable participants include MLC DC Govinda Reddy, MLA Dr. Sudha, Government Advisor Nagarjuna Reddy, Chairman Gurumehan, Municipal Chairman Rajagopal Reddy, Former Market Yard Chairman Ramana Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Lakshmidevi, Market Yard Vice Chairman Subbareddy, Municipal Vice Chairman Gopal Swamy, Vice Chair Men Sai Garu, ZPTC Polireddy Brothers Garlu, Mandal Convenor Malleswara Reddy Garu, MPP Bodapadu Ramasubbareddy Ramanamma Garu, Malleswara Reddy Garu, Svechcha Andhra Pradesh Corporate Director Keshavareddy Garu, Municipal Convener Yardha Reddy Garu, Putta Sriramulu Garu, Srinivas Garu, MPTCs, Sarpanchs, Councilors, YSR CP Leaders, Activists, Poddupu Sanghas, and a large number of women.



