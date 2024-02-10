  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSR Asara celebrations held in Kanigiri

YSR Asara celebrations held in Kanigiri
x
Highlights

The 4th installment of YSR Asara Scheme which was ambitiously undertaken by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Incharge Dr. Daddala Narayana Yadav will be the chief guest at the inauguration program of the 4th phase of YSR Asara Scheme on Saturday morning at 10:00 am.

The 4th installment of YSR Asara Scheme which was ambitiously undertaken by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Incharge Dr. Daddala Narayana Yadav will be the chief guest at the inauguration program of the 4th phase of YSR Asara Scheme on Saturday morning at 10:00 am.

Kanigiri Municipal Chairman and Councilors Presidents and fans of various departments in the town Rural Mandal People's Representatives, MPPs ZPTCs Sarpanchs Grihasaraths, JCS Convenors, Leaders, Workers and fans are all requested to participate.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X