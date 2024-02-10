Live
YSR Asara celebrations held in Kanigiri
The 4th installment of YSR Asara Scheme which was ambitiously undertaken by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Incharge Dr. Daddala Narayana Yadav will be the chief guest at the inauguration program of the 4th phase of YSR Asara Scheme on Saturday morning at 10:00 am.
Kanigiri Municipal Chairman and Councilors Presidents and fans of various departments in the town Rural Mandal People's Representatives, MPPs ZPTCs Sarpanchs Grihasaraths, JCS Convenors, Leaders, Workers and fans are all requested to participate.
