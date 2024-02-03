YSR Asara celebrations to be held at Dornipadu tomorrow

On Sunday at MPDO office of local mandal (Dornipadu) the opening ceremony of the fourth phase of YSR Asara will be held under the auspices of MLA Shri Gangula Brijendra Reddy.

Dornipadu Mandal ZPTC, MPP, MPTC, Sarpanch, Mandal Level Officers, Mandal Level Leaders, Village Leaders, Public Representatives, Mandal Secretariat Convenor, Gram Secretariat Convenors, Secretariat Household Heads, Volunteers, YSRCP Workers, Print and Electronic Friends We request you to attend.