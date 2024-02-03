Live
- Shilpa Shetty expresses delight at still being loved
- Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
- Niluri Rushingappa announced as MLA candidate from Dharmavaram
- Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
- Adari Anand Kumar program schedule for tomorrow
- YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household
- ‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative
- DQ’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ first look creates interest
- Naveen inaugurates 1st World Odia Language Conference
- ‘Eagle’ is a classic stylish mass action entertainer: Producer TG Vishwa Prasad
YSR Asara celebrations to be held at Dornipadu tomorrow
On Sunday at MPDO office of local mandal (Dornipadu) the opening ceremony of the fourth phase of YSR Asara will be held under the auspices of MLA Shri Gangula Brijendra Reddy.
Dornipadu Mandal ZPTC, MPP, MPTC, Sarpanch, Mandal Level Officers, Mandal Level Leaders, Village Leaders, Public Representatives, Mandal Secretariat Convenor, Gram Secretariat Convenors, Secretariat Household Heads, Volunteers, YSRCP Workers, Print and Electronic Friends We request you to attend.
