YSR Congress party placed the state on ventilator

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the previous YCP government placed the state on ventilator. He said that the YSR Congress Party has no system of a political party.

Speaking to media persons at NTR district collectorate, the Chief Minister said the present flood crisis is the result of YCP goat's negligent attitude and failure to take up repairs to Budameru canal.He said that the state government will find out a solution to stop the Budameru flood threat to city..

The Chief Minister assured to take up cleaning of houses and vehicles of people using fire services.He said a meeting will be organised with bankers and insurance companies to get insurance to vehicles.

The Chief Minister said enumeration of crop loss will be taken up immediately after receding of flood water.

He said power supply will be restored, whereever possible by tomorrow evening. He said he traveled in JCB to directly interact with people.