YSR Health University invites applications for Vice-chairman post

The Registrar (FAC) of YSR University of Health Dr. CH. Srinivasa Rao has released a notification for the appointment of Dr. YSR Health University Vice Chancellor (VC) and uploaded the application form on the university website.



The eligible doctors are advised to download and complete the application forms and submit the required documents till 5 pm on 31st of this month. The government has constituted a three-member committee to select the VC.



The committee, which has Vishwa Bharati Medical College Director Dr. Gajjala Veeranjireddy nominated by the Governor, Srivenkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences Director, VC Dr. Vengamamba nominated by the University Executive Committee, and MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, are members of this committee, which has to submit a report to the government within 45 days. The tenure of the current VC Dr. Shyam Prasad will end on 12th of this month.