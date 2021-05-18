YSR Matsyakara Bharosa: YS Jagan disburses Rs. 10,000 to fishermen for the third year in row

Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme for the third consecutive year which provides financial assistance to fishing families who lose their livelihood during the ban on fishing. On Tuesday morning, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed the amount virtually at his camp office in Tadepalli and into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Under this scheme, 1,19,875 families will get a benefit of Rs.119 crore at the rate of Rs.10,000 at a satisfactory level (excluding any eligible person). In the last two years, fishermen have been benefitted with Rs 211.71 crore and this year with Rs. 119.87 crore accumulating it to Rs 331.58 crore in three years along with another.

The state government has increased the allowance from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 as promised during the elections. For two years, the government has been providing regular allowances to fishing families during the ban on fishing. Thus, in 2019, 1,02,478 families received a benefit of Rs 102.48 crore and in 2020, 1,09,231 families received assistance of Rs 109.23 crore.

After the implementation of the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme today, CM YS Jagan said he had launched the program to help fishing families during the hunting ban. "We are implementing the Scheme for 1,19,875 fishing families directly transferring money to accounts," YS Jagan said. The chief minister YS Jagan said the previous governments did not help the fishermen and the YSRCP government is providing Rs. 10 lakh accidental insurance to the fisherman who dies in an accident while fishing.