YSR responsible for increasing capacity of Somasila reservoir: Kakani

Nellore: Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that former Chief Minister late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was responsible for increasing the storage capacity of Somasila reservoir from 36 tmcft to 78 tmcft during the Congress rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kakani has recalled that during the rule of NTR, Somasila reservoir storage capacity was registered as 36 tmcft. He said that after the Congress party was voted to power in 2004, it was Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who initiated steps for increasing the Somasila dam storage capacity to 78 tmcft in the interest of farmers in the district.

He said YSR was also responsible for bringing 44,000 cusecs of water from Pothireddypadu head regulator to Somasila dam despite serious opposition from his own party leaders of Telangana in the erstwhile AP.

Kakani said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had neglected comprehensive Somasila or Pennar Delta modernisation, Sangam and Nellore barrages during his earlier tenure between 1995 and 2004.

The former minister claimed that after the YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019, Nellore and Sangam barrages were completed for the benefit of farmers. However, Kakani welcomed the decision taken by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to take up the repair works at the Samasila dam and urged him to fulfill the assurance given to farmers.