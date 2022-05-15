YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme amount to be disbursed tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan funds for the financial year 2022-23 on the 16th of this month. Earlier, the government announced on the 15th of this month that the money would be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts. However, it was postponed to Monday as it was Sunday.



A total of 48.77 lakh people have been identified as eligible for the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan this year. Of these, 47.86 lakh are landowners and 91,000 are forest cultivators.

Meanwhile, lists of farmers already eligible for the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme are being displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras from Friday for social audit and officials are looking into objections from farmers. The government is set to release the funds on Monday as officials have already prepared a final list.

It is learned that under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, the Central and State Governments are jointly providing investment assistance of Rs. 13,500 in three tranches every year to eligible farmers. The central government has sanctioned Rs. 6,000 and the remaining Rs. 7,500 pics are being provided by the government. As part of this, the state government on May 16 will deposit Rs. 5,500 per deposit.