YSR set benchmark for good governance, says Minister Sankara Narayana

Anantapur: Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana has described former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasehara Reddy as an unparallel leader and the chief minister the state had ever known. He was humane to the core and highly responsive to people's problems and needs.



Participating as the chief guest at the 11th death anniversary of YSR held at the YSRCP office here on Wednesday, Narayana said YSR set the bench mark for good governance, tone for a pro-people rule and decentralisation of development. Even though a decade had passed after his untimely death, he was still remembered, revered and loved by people.

Today his son Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister was carrying out the legacy of great leader and also outwitting his father in good deeds, he pointed out. MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy participating in the death anniversary meeting, stated thar Rajasekhar Reddy was a statesman and a good friend to everyone, who knew him. He changed the definition of politics, welfare and development and raised the bar for judging performance on an unprecedented scale in state and national politics.

MP Talari Rangaiah described the former chief minister as a rare, humane and compassionate personality. His absence had triggered in multiple problems to AP and Telangana as well and more so to the then Congress high command, the MP said. He was a yes chief minister and never said 'no' to any section of people, who came to him for help including friend and political rivals.

Several MLA's including Sridhar, Venkatram Reddy and Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Usha Sri also spoke.