YSR student wing seeks hostel improvements

Puttaparthi: Themembers of the YSR Student Wing submitted a representation to Sri Sathya Sai District Collector, TS Chetan, demanding immediate improvements in government welfare hostels across the district.

The delegation was led by district president Purushottam Royal and state representative Vemula Amarnath Reddy.

The representation followed a district-wide inspection over the past four days, during which the team assessed the living and food conditions in welfare hostels.

Based on their findings, they submitted a 10-point demand list to the Collector seeking urgent reforms.

Increase mess and cosmetic charges in line with rising prices. Construct adequate toilets and bathrooms based on student numbers. Provide quality food as per the prescribed menu, including distribution of fine rice. Supply beds, plates, blankets, glasses, and trunk boxes to all hostel students. Conduct regular health check-ups. Appoint sufficient staff and fill vacant warden posts immediately.

Construct boundary walls for every hostel. Ensure supply of mineral water in all hostels. Repair dilapidated buildings and construct new hostel buildings where needed. Allocate necessary funds for hostel maintenance and development.

The YSR Student Wing emphasized that timely action on these demands is essential to ensure a safe and dignified living environment for students.