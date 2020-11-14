YSRCP activist killed in group clash in Kadapa district

Kadapa: Tension prevailed in P Ananthapuram village of Kondapuram mandal in Kadapa district on Friday following the murder of YSR Congress Party functionary during a group clash between the followers of Jammalamadugu MLA P Sudheer Reddy and former MLA P Ramasubba Reddy in the village.

Four others were injured in the clash. The deceased was identified as U Gurunatha Reddy (52), follower of former MLA and YSRCP leader P Ramasubba Reddy. According to the sources, revenue officials proposed to hold Grama Sabha with regard to implementation of R&R package to the displaced families of Gandikota reservoir in the village on Friday. However, Gurunatha Reddy had reportedly lodged a complaint with revenue authorities stating that irregularities were committed in the selection of beneficiaries under the R and R package. The rival group reportedly bore a grudge on Gurunatha Reddy over the issue.

Subsequently, there were heated exchanges between the two groups and they attacked each other with sticks and stones. Gurunatha Reddy sustained serious injuries in the clash and was immediately shifted to Tadipatri government hospital in Anantapur district. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Four others who sustained injuries in the clash were also admitted in the same hospital. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, revenue officials cancelled the Grama Sabha following the Friday's incident. Heavy police bandobast has been provided at the P Ananthapuram village following the murder of the YSRCP activist. Kondapuram police registered a case and are investigating.