YSRCP alleges large scam behind land allotments in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju alleged that there is a large scale land scam behind allotment of prime lands in Visakhapatnam to the benamis of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Tuesday, he mentioned that Naidu has personal benefits behind allotting lands worth thousands of crores of rupees to various private companies at throwaway prices in Visakhapatnam. He demanded that these land allotments should be cancelled with immediate effect.

Neglecting the development of North Andhra, KK Raju alleged that conspiracies are being hatched to snatch valuable government lands away from the region. As soon as the NDA government came to power, prime lands were being looted in North Andhra, he remarked.

The YSRCP district president pointed out that Naidu is in the process of allocating lands worth thousands of crores in North Andhra region to his people and benamis.

Further, Raju wondered that Naidu is showing special love for Lulu Mall and added there is a huge corruption behind the land allotment of 13.74 acres to the mall which is worth Rs 3,000 crore at a cost of just Rs 1.5 per sqft for 99 years.

The YSRCP district president opined that it is very clear that Naidu has been allocating lands by expecting some kind of return. After the coalition government came to power, more than four acres of RTC land at prime locality in Vijayawada was allotted to Lulu Mall. There is definitely a quid pro quo behind these deals, he commented.

Further, Raju stated that the AP government announced that Sattva Developer is said to be providing employment to 25,000 people by investing Rs 1,500 crore. “In fact, Sattva Developers does not directly provide employment to anyone. Only the IT companies set up in the venture provide employment.

The government not only allotted land to Sattva at subsidised price but also provided additional benefits in the garb of investment subsidy, electricity subsidy, and SGST exemption under AP IT and GCC Policy 4.0. The government should explain how it is providing subsidies under the policy to a real estate company that is only developing an IT park,” demanded the YSRCP city president.