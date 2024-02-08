YSRCP announces candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, polling on February 27

The YSRCP has announced the names of three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. YV Subba Reddy, Golla Baburao, and Meda Raghunatha Reddy will be contesting the elections. Nominations for the elections will be accepted from today until the 15th of the month, and the polling for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on the 27th.

Golla Baburao, Meda Raghunatha Reddy, and YV Subba Reddy expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Chief Minister's Office in the Assembly, where they were congratulated by the Chief Minister.

Meda Raghunatha Reddy hails from Chennayagari village in Nandaluru Mandal. He is the second son of former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy and the brother of sitting Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy.

Meda Raghunatha Reddy completed his education in Tanguturu and entered the construction industry in Bangalore at the age of 20. He was appointed as the Director of MRKR Constructions in 2006 and currently works in the business sector.