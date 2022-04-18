YSRCP blindly implementing Centre's diktats: CPM

Vijayawada: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday squarely blamed the YSR Congress government for blindly implementing the anti-people reforms dictated by the Centre in the State and the TDP remained a mute spectator without questioning it.

CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu, addressing the media along with party executive member Ch Babu Rao at the party office here, said that the CPM would launch a massive agitation protesting against the burden being levied on people. The CPM has been discussing on the issue for the last two days in the State committee meetings.

Raghavulu demanded that the State government immediately withdraw all the burdens so far levied on people including power tariff hike, bus fare hike and garbage tax in addition to the petrol, diesel and LPG price hike.

The YSRCP government, instead of questioning the Centre on various burdens, has been happily implementing them. The State government is also following the communal policies of the BJP, he alleged.

He demanded that the YSRCP and the TDP should come out clean on whether they are secular parties or not.

The public sector undertakings are being privatised, and the power plants are being handed over to private sector.

The Congress party which is supposed to question the anti-people policies is also remaining silent. Referring to the Polavaram project, only one fourth of R&R work was completed and the project work was cut into two pieces.

Expressing concern over the theft in the Nellore judicial court, the CPM demanded thorough probe into the issue and bring the culprits to book. The CPM expressed readiness to work along with any party which is stuck to the secularism which is attacked by the BJP.

Fight against communalism is different from electoral adjustments, Raghavulu said.