YSRCP Bus Yatra to reach Guntur tomorrow
Guntur: GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Sitaramanjaneyulu along with deputy mayor N Fatima, District Libraries chairman Bathula Devanand reviewed the arrangements for public meeting to be held at Mayabazar Centre on November 4 to coincide with YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra arriving at Guntur East Assembly constituency on the same day.
Speaking on the occasion, Rathamsetty said that society will develop when the SC, ST, BC and minorities will develop. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken steps for the empowerment of these sections.
Fee reimbursement, YSR Aarogyasri, JVD, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, houses for all schemes benefited almost all the families, he said. Rathamsetty urged the YSRCP activists and leaders to make the Samajika Sardhikara Bus Yatra and public meeting a success.