TTD to Release Arjitha Seva tickets for September 2024 today
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials have announced that they will be releasing various darshan tickets related to the darshan of Lord Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy from today onwards. The darshan tickets for the month of September will be available online until the 24th. As part of it, the TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets today.
The release schedule is as follows:
- Virtual Seva tickets on 21st
- Elderly, disabled, Srivani darshan tickets, and Angapradakshana darshan tickets on 22nd
- Special entrance darshan tickets of Rs. 300 and accommodation options on 24th
In addition, the annual Jeshtabhishekam festival will be held at the Tirumala Srivari temple for three days starting tomorrow. The TTD has canceled the earned services during this period. Furthermore, on the 22nd, the Purnami Garuda Vahana Seva will take place at the Srivari temple, with Garuda taking place at 7 pm.
Due to the high demand, tickets for darshan of Lord Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy are often booked within minutes of their release. Devotees are advised to plan ahead and secure their tickets for a chance to witness the divine darshan of the Lord.