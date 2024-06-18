Ravi Teja ‘Mr Bachchan’ showreel: Masterfully crafted

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and acclaimed director Harish Shankar have teamed up once again for the highly anticipated action entertainer "Mr Bachchan." This mass reunion promises an unprecedented cinematic experience. The makers have kicked off promotions with a captivating Showreel video that has left fans eagerly awaiting more.

What sets this Showreel apart is its lack of dialogue, yet it remains thoroughly engaging. Harish Shankar has crafted the clip masterfully, showcasing Ravi Teja in a stylish and mass-appealing avatar. The Showreel also introduces Jagapathi Babu in the role of an old yet ferocious and influential man. While Ravi Teja's look is classy, his actions resonate with mass appeal, culminating in a scene where he imitates Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, offering a visual treat.

Bhagyashri Borse stars as the leading lady, with Sachin Khedekar in a pivotal role. Both actors make an appearance in the Showreel, adding to the film's intrigue. Technically, the Showreel impresses with exceptional cinematography by Ayananka Bose, an uplifting score by Mickey J Meyer, and the high production standards of People Media Factory. The Showreel has undoubtedly raised the bar for the movie.





Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the co-producer, "Mr Bachchan" promises to be a grand venture. The film's tagline, "Naam Tho Suna Hoga," hints at an intriguing storyline. The production team includes Brahma Kadali as the Art Director and Ujwal Kulkarni as the editor.



With production nearing completion, the makers will soon announce the release date. Fans of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar can look forward to a blockbuster experience with "Mr Bachchan."