YSRCP changes candidates for Singanamala, Madakasira

Anantapur: YSRCP has finally zeroed in on M Veeranjaneyulu for Singanamala constituency in place of Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and Eera Lakkappa in Madakasira constituency in place of Tippe Swamy. These two are SC constituencies. Veeranjaneyulu’s candidature was recommended by Sambasiva Reddy, husband of Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, who had been entrusted with the task of recommending a candidate in place of his wife. Veeranjaneyulu hailed from Bandameedapalli village in Singanamala mandal.

His father served as sarpanch of the village. While rumours made round for quite sometime that Padmavathi may not be renominated from the constituency, the responsibility of identifying an alternative candidate was also placed on the shoulders of Sambasiva Reddy. Finally, Veeranjaneyulu on the recommendation of Reddy was appointed constituency in-charge.

Madakasira MLA Tippe Swamy’s renomination was opposed by party leaders and workers.

So, in place of the sitting MLA, Eera Lakkappa was chosen and was appointed constituency in-charge of Madakasira.

Lakkappa served as sarpanch of Gudibanda in the past. He emerged as mandal level leader in the YSRCP. Dissidents in the party who opposed Tippe Swamy recommended the candidature of Lakkappa. One circle inspector Shuba Kumar met the Chief Minister and requested for his nomination for Madakasira seat but the suggestion was set aside by the party and Lakkappa’s candidature was finally approved by the party

leadership.