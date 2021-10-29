YSRCP complains to EC against TDP 'abuses'

New Delhi: A delegation of YSRCP MPs led by its Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijayasai Reddy submitted a memorandum to the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday, seeking to cancellation of the recognition for TDP for "using abusive and vulgar language against the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh".

Speaking to the media later, Vijayasai said that parties like the TDP which use extreme language should have no place in a democracy.

The memorandum was submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the commission to cancel the recognition of the TDP for its "undemocratic ways", he said and added that proof of unparliamentary language used by the TDP leaders like Nara Lokesh, Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Ayyanna Patrudu, and K Pattabhi Ram was attached thereof.

Terming the tone and tenor of the TDP "deplorable" he said: "With such obscene, filthy language used against a constitutionally-elected Chief Minister, they have done an unpardonable crime. Members of the Election Commission were also shocked when it was brought to their notice."

"Political parties cannot use terror language and get away with it. This is democracy. What would be the fate of the country and democracy if it is allowed," he wondered. Vijayasai said the FIRs filed by the police against such TDP leaders would be sent to the Election Commission for further action.

He said the delegation urged the commission to fill up the three vacancies of MLCs to be elected by the MLAs out of the 14 vacant seats at the earliest and it was positive in its response.

YSRCP MPs Margani Bharat, N Reddappa, B V Satyavathi, Sanjeev Kumar, Goddeti Madhavi, and others were part of the delegation that met the CEC officials.