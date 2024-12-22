Live
Just In
YSRCP completely neglected irrigation: Nimmala
Vijayawada: Minister for irrigation Nimmala Ramanaidu said that previous YSRCP government totally neglected irri-gation sector. The victory of TDP candidates in water users associations indicate the support of farmers to TDP government.
Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the minister said that the YSRCP government had even failed to take up repairs in irrigation sector. He said that the TDP coalition government was committed to protect the interests of farmers, adding that TDP achieved 93 per cent strike rate in water users associations elections.
He promised that Polavaram project will be completed by 2027. Tenders will be called to take up Polava-ram left main canal works to supply Godavari waters to north Andhra. The minister said Handri-Neeva works will be taken up in December to supply drinking water to Rayalaseema region. He said Chief Minis-ter N Chandrababu Naidu was committed to make AP a drought-free state.