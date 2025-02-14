YSRCP condemns Vamsi’s arrest

Guntur: Former MLA and YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu has strongly condemned the “unjust” arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, stating that he has been deliberately implicated in a false case. He said that Satyavardhan, an employee at the TDP office, testified in court that he was coerced into filing a case against Vamsi.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Thursday, he said despite this, yet another fabricated case has been registered against him. He said the misuse of law to file false cases is a serious concern and these actions raise grave questions about the governance in the state. He said attempts to mislead the judiciary through such tactics will have severe consequences in future.