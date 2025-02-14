Live
- 3 held for burglary, `3 crore property recovered
- FGG urges CM to ban single-use plastic in State
- Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone
- Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity
- Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka
- HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Prakruthi Resorts for Encroaching on Komati Kunta Lake
- Girl injured in alleged acid attack in Annamayya district
- WPL: Indian domestic players primed to leave their mark in tournament’s third season
- Schwab, Georgieva Discuss ‘New Era’ of Global Transformations at World Governments Summit in Dubai
- Rigorous cleaning not enough to kill superbug bacteria lurking in hospital drains: Study
Just In
YSRCP condemns Vamsi’s arrest
Highlights
Guntur: Former MLA and YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu has strongly condemned the “unjust” arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, stating that he has...
Guntur: Former MLA and YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu has strongly condemned the “unjust” arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, stating that he has been deliberately implicated in a false case. He said that Satyavardhan, an employee at the TDP office, testified in court that he was coerced into filing a case against Vamsi.
Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Thursday, he said despite this, yet another fabricated case has been registered against him. He said the misuse of law to file false cases is a serious concern and these actions raise grave questions about the governance in the state. He said attempts to mislead the judiciary through such tactics will have severe consequences in future.
Next Story