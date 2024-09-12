YSRCP conspiring against Andhra says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Eluru : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP had conspired against the people of Andhra Pradesh for defeating it in the elections and is trying to utilise every opportunity to cause damage to the state and the people.

Interacting with farmers after an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Kolleru, Upputeru and Tammileru, Chandrababu Naidu said this was a unique party in the country and an example of what would be the fate of the people if criminals get into politics.

The CM said if he sets aside systematic governance and resorts to vindictive politics as the previous government did, it is not a big task to show them their place. The TDP-led NDA alliance government believes in following rules and acting as per law based on evidence. He said sometimes it pains him to indulge in politics with such criminals but then in the larger interest of the welfare of the people of AP he was waging a war with them. Referring to remarks made by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after meeting former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh who is in jail, Naidu said Jagan never in the past had met those who were affected by floods. Following the massive rescue and relief works taken up by the alliance government, he who used to travel under the cover of ‘purdah’ had to enter flood waters.

The CM said it would have been better if he (Jagan) had taken up some relief works but standing in mud waters he leveled baseless allegations against the government. Later his followers left five boats afloat and wanted to damage the Prakasam barrage. He said people need to understand Jagan and his party's conspiracies and remain alert. The Chief Minister further said that the government had decided to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers who lost their crops in the floods. Stating that the government will come to the rescue of farmers in distress, he said that the survey of damaged crops, including horticulture, cattle and houses will be transparently completed by September 17 and compensation will be paid.

He said that over 70 per cent of farmers are tenant farmers. The government will credit the compensation into the accounts of tenant farmers before September 17. The Chief Minister sanctioned a bridge on Tammileru at Sanivarapupet causeway for Rs 15 crore as people are facing problems crossing the inundated area.