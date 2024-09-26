YSRCP corporators’ protest leads to tension at corporation office

Tirupati : Following YSRCP corporators’ protest, tension prevailed for some time at the municipal corporation office here on Wednesday.

Led by Mayor Dr R Sirisha, corporators including SK Babu, Laddu Bhaskar, Uma Ajay Kumar, Aneesh Royal and others and party leaders came to the corporation office for filing nominations for the elections for the post of municipal standing committee, but the officials refused to take nomination, stating that the date of submission of nominations is postponed.

The officials explained that the elections for the standing committee was postponed due to Brahmotsavams. They told the corporators to wait for the announcement of election schedule.

However, YSRCP corporators were not happy with officials’ reply and started arguing with them. They alleged that the officials under the pressure of the ruling NDA government and postponed the elections without prior intimation.

The corporators raised anti-government slogans and also against the corporation officials, which led to tension. Mayor Dr R Sirisha said the YSRCP has 30 corporators and in a position to win the standing committee elections. Hence, the government had deliberately postponed the elections afraid of their defeat, she added.

She also alleged that the NDA leaders are trying allure or pressurise YSRCP corporators to join them, but the 30 YSRCP corporators refused to join and stood by the party.

Mayor Sirisha and other corporators demanded that the standing committee election should be held as per the schedule, i.e., on October 4.

It may be noted that the corporation had already announced standing committee election. As per the schedule, nominations can be submitted on September 25, the election was postponed.