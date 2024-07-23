YSRCP creates ruckus in Assembly

VijayawadaThe State Assembly session began on a stormy note with YSRCP members giving a go by to the decorum of the House and sanctity of the mandatory Governor’s address by raising slogans against attack on their party workers and staged a walkout. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the opposition party legislators arrived in the assembly wearing black scarves and holding placards. They were chanting "save democracy" slogans and alleging that law and order was deteriorating in the state. Jagan and his MLAs wanted to enter the Assembly from the main entrance from where the Governor was to enter.

Police stopped them, removed the placards and asked them to enter the Assembly from another entrance since the Governor was coming.

An enraged Jagan shouted at the police officer taking his name and said, “Madhusudhan Rao who gave you the orders to tear away the placards. You should understand the importance of the three lions on your cap. They are to serve people not to salute those in power. We are in democracy and you should realise that every day is not the same.” As the Governor started his speech, the YSRCP members created a ruckus shouting slogans chanting 'murderous politics should stop' and 'save democracy'. This led to severe criticism from not only the NDA alliance partners like Jana Sena and BJP but even the police officers association took objection to the manner in which Jagan had shouted at the officer.

TDP leaders said it was funny that Jagan, who behaved like a dictator for five years and who never allowed opposition to speak in Assembly who made derogatory remarks against opposition members and then LoP N Chandrababu Naidu, was now talking about democracy. During their regime, he objected when TDP showed placards and said it was murder of democracy and that strong action should be taken against members for violating the rules by displaying placards. But today he wanted to enter the Assembly with placards. They said during the YSRCP five-year period the Governor was brought into the Assembly from the backdoor while on Monday the Governor entered from the main entrance.

This issue also figured in the Business Advisory committee meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan referred to the ruckus created by Jagan and said he was still under the impression that he is the CM. It is unfortunate that he was giving political colour to rivalry between his own party activists. Pawan said his behavior smacks of his never ending arrogance. As alliance partner, he said Jana Sena will support every decision taken by CM Chandrababu Naidu.