YSRCP criticises NDA govt for ‘misuse of power’
Ongole: YSR Congress Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha member YV Subbareddy criticised the coalition government in the state, for filing indiscriminate cases against their party workers. Subbareddy participated as a chief guest to the meeting with the YSRCP workers from the Ongole assembly constituency, on Sunday night.
Speaking at the meeting, Subbareddy expressed frustration over what he described as the systematic destruction of the state by the current government. He criticised the coalition government for filing indiscriminate cases against not only YSRCP workers but also ordinary citizens who voted for the party during their first year in power.
YSRCP regional coordinator Karumuri Nageswara Rao addressed the gathering, criticising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for continuing the Land Titling Act despite having spread false propaganda about it before the elections. He mocked Naidu’s previous dismissive comments about elderly voters pressing buttons, noting that the same leader now appears afraid to press those buttons himself. YSRCP Ongole Parliament in-charge Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy pledged to stand with party workers in their fight against what he termed the coalition’s destructive governance. He committed to repaying the debt to the 8.55 lakh voters of Prakasam district who supported the party in the parliamentary elections and promised to work responsibly to ensure a bright future for party leaders and workers. The meeting was also addressed by party district president and Darsi MLA Buchi Reddy Siva Prasad, Yerragondapalem MLA Tatipati Chandrasekhar, former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Adimulpu Suresh, MLC Parvatareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, former MLA Anna Rambabu, and Jupudi Prabhakar.