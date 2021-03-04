YSRCP decides to express solidarity to tomorrow's bandh against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

The Andhra Pradesh transport minister Perni Nani said that the YSRCP will support the state bandh to be carried out tomorrow against the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The government also announced that it would co-operate with the bandh. YSRCP is strongly opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

The minister said that the YSRCP party was demanding that Visakhapatnam steel be kept as public property forever. In solidarity with tomorrow's bandh, their government announced that it would suspend RTC buses until one o'clock in the afternoon in support of the workers. "The RTC employees will take part in the protests, wearing black badges," Nani said.

Meanwhile, Perni Nani urged the central government to reconsider the decision for privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and appealed to make an alternative rather privatising the plant.

It is learnt that there are already concerns in many parts of the state that the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant to be halted. At the same time, the AP government also opposed the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. As part of that, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy met representatives of the Conservation Committee on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant last month.

He assured them that if there was no change in the decision of the Centre, a decision would be taken in the budget meetings in favour of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. He recalled that he had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the privatisation of the plant.